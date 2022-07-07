Baraatis Dance Under Tarpaulin Despite Heavy Rains in Indore, Netizens Impressed

Viral video of baraatis walking under tarpaulin in rain.
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
Indians love to dance in weddings, especially the famous baraati dance and nothing, not even rains, can dampen the spirit of desis or stop them from dancing.
This is what happened in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a wedding procession (baraat), despite heavy rainfalls, was seen walking and dancing under a tarpaulin. The video has gone viral on the internet and the netizens have showered it with likes and hilarious comments with some calling it 'jugaad'.
Shailendra Yadav, a Twitter user posted the video online with a caption, "This called pure #dedication,"(sic). The clip shows some baraatis walking under a yellow-coloured tarpaulin to shelter themselves from the rain while others, undeterred by the heavy downpour, dance along to the songs played by the wedding band.
Later the brother of the groom also posted a video of them dancing in the rain. He wrote in Hindi, "This is my brother's procession, Pardeshipura, Indore, our dance was like this".
Netizens were quite impressed by the dedication of the baraatis. This is what they had to say:
Netizens react to baraatis walking and dancing despite rains
Netizens react to baraatis walking and dancing despite rains
Netizens react to baraatis walking and dancing despite rains
Netizens react to baraatis walking and dancing despite rains
Netizens react to baraatis walking and dancing despite rains
Netizens react to baraatis walking and dancing despite rains
Netizens react to baraatis walking and dancing despite rains
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)