HDK Slams Amit Shah For Not Having Kannada Plaques For K’taka RAF

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday, 17 January, criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM BS Yediyurappa for ignoring Kannada language and not implementing the three-language policy in the plaques of the foundation stone laid at an event in Karnataka.

On Saturday, Shah laid the foundation stone for the new campus of the Reserve Police Force in Shivamogga district’s Bhadravathi. When the plaques were revealed, they only contained inscriptions in Hindi and English languages.