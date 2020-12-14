‘Opposed to the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill’: HD Kumaraswamy

Before the Karnataka Legislative Assembly convenes on 15 December, the contentious Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, will be one of the “important Bills”, the Assembly looks to clear. With the Congress reportedly voting against it, the fate of the Bill depends on the JD(S) vote.
In an interview with The News Minute, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says that the party has opposed the Bill from the beginning and will continue to do so.
“We have been opposed to the anti-cow slaughter Bill from the beginning and there are no changes in that. There is already a law in existence from 1964. There is no necessity to bring another Bill on the same issue. We have heard that the government might push the Bill through the ordinance route, we will oppose that as well,” he said.
The Bill has been criticised for giving rise to instances of harassment, as the police are given the power to raid and seize any property on mere “suspicion”.
He further questioned, “Every year India exports beef roughly worth Rs 29,000 crore. The BJP and the Bill is silent on the export. Gujarat is one of the largest exporters of beef. What about that?”
Highlighting that the Bill also puts farmers at a disadvantage, Kumaraswamy told TNM “Today, there is no opportunity to make money or profit out of farming alone. But if a farmer has a few cows maybe there can be marginal financial prosperity in this house. If you tell the farmer that he cannot even sell a male cow that is born, it means that he will have to spend at least Rs 200-300 every day.”
He added, “There are no grazing lands anymore in Karnataka. Whatever grazing lands there are have either been encroached or have been taken over by the government, which means that the farmer will have to artificially produce feed for the cows. The farmer in Karnataka who is already reeling under economic burden will now be further burdened.”
On the topic of violating legislative protocols and tabling the Bill without receiving the copy of the draft, Kumaraswamy confirmed that he did not receive a copy of the Bill.
He finally alleged that the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 was a distraction to direct the spotlight away from the government’s failures in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He told The News Minute, “There are bigger, far serious issues for the government to deal with. Due to coronavirus people are still suffering immensely. So instead of addressing these issues the government is trying to divert the attention of people from the failures of the government.”
(with inputs from The News Minute)
