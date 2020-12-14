‘Opposed to the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill’: HD Kumaraswamy

Highlighting that the Bill also puts farmers at a disadvantage, Kumaraswamy told TNM “Today, there is no opportunity to make money or profit out of farming alone. But if a farmer has a few cows maybe there can be marginal financial prosperity in this house. If you tell the farmer that he cannot even sell a male cow that is born, it means that he will have to spend at least Rs 200-300 every day.”

He added, “There are no grazing lands anymore in Karnataka. Whatever grazing lands there are have either been encroached or have been taken over by the government, which means that the farmer will have to artificially produce feed for the cows. The farmer in Karnataka who is already reeling under economic burden will now be further burdened.”