No ‘Pro-Farm Laws’ Events in Haryana After Karnal Clash: Amit Shah

After a recent clash between the farmers and Haryana Police at a gathering in Karnal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the state government not to hold any pro-farm law events or similar outreach programmes until further notice, the state's Education Minister, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, told NDTV on Wednesday, 13 January.

In a recent incident, furious farmers clashed with the police at an event organised in a village near Karnal, where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to speak in support of the controversial laws. Post this event, Shah has reportedly advised against holding any such gatherings.

"The entire state saw how the farmers behaved on Sunday, when Chief Minister Khattar was scheduled to address a gathering. We don't want confrontation with farmers," Gujjar said.