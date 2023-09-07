After Eviction & Floods, Hawkers Along the Yamuna Told to 'Stay Hidden Till G20'

"The police comes for checking sometimes. They have told us that 7 September onwards, we should try to stay hidden, and not come near the main road," said Kamal Lal, 35, as he strolled around Bela Estate on the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi.

For almost six months now, scores of residents of Bela Estate and Moolchand Basti have taken shelter under the Vijay Ghat flyover near Geeta Colony, first due to the eviction drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and then due to the floods that ravaged the national capital in July.