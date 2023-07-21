'Cracks on Walls, Things Swept Away': Flood Survivors Forced to Rebuild Lives

One resident explained how her shop got destroyed in the flood. “We had a kirana store. All the stuff got swept away in the flood. Nothing is left. The floor of the house has cracked. There are cracks everywhere in the house. It is not livable anymore,” she said.

Shabana, another resident, told The Quint, “Only we are left now, nothing else. Our life’s earnings are gone. Nothing is left.”

Official documents of many residents have washed away in the flood. The residents were told that they will be compensated with Rs 10,000 for their loss.