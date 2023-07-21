'Cracks on Walls, Things Swept Away': Flood Survivors Forced to Rebuild Lives

ADVERTISEMENT
The flood water has receded in Delhi, but the woes of those worst-hit by the floods are far from over.

Dhananjay Kumar
Video Producer: Dhananjay Kumar

English Script: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan

“All our things are displaced. We have nothing in our house. How do we take our kids back? What will we eat there?”

The flood water has receded in Delhi, but the woes of those worst-hit by the floods are far from over. The belongings and valuables of people are scattered on the road. 

The Quint reports from flood-hit Delhi’s Jaitpur in Badarpur on the problems faced by people affected by the Yamuna overflowing. 

One resident explained how her shop got destroyed in the flood. “We had a kirana store. All the stuff got swept away in the flood. Nothing is left. The floor of the house has cracked. There are cracks everywhere in the house. It is not livable anymore,” she said.

Shabana, another resident, told The Quint, “Only we are left now, nothing else. Our life’s earnings are gone. Nothing is left.”

Official documents of many residents have washed away in the flood. The residents were told that they will be compensated with Rs 10,000 for their loss. 

“How will we manage with Rs 10,000? How can we sustain with just this much?”
A resident of Jaitpur, Badarpur

Gathering the bare minimum from ruined houses, survivors are trying to rebuild their lives. Some are forced to take refuge at relatives’ homes. 

Floods also bring along the fear of infections and diseases as the stagnant water is making people sick.  

Shabana said, “I am suffering from eye infection. Everyone I know has fallen sick. We have taken medicines but there’s no relief.”

The municipality has taken one measure to control infections but the residents said that it was not enough as medicines and insecticides were only sprinkled in some areas while other areas were left untouched. 

