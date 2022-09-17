2 Years After Hathras UAPA Case: 5 Families Whose Members Now Want To Be Lawyers

Siddique and Raihanath’s 9-year-old daughter Mehnaz’s video had gone viral last month when she spoke about her incriminated father at her school’s Independence Day celebration. Speaking about the various freedom fighters, she said, "Remembering all those freedom fighters, my request is not to take away the freedom and rights of the ordinary citizens.” She also said, “I am the daughter of a journalist who has been put behind bars, by being denied the basic civil rights available to all Indian citizens.”

“Kappan would ask me if the kids are being insulted by friends and neighbours. I would always pacify him saying that everyone here knows the truth and stands by him... My children are broken seeing how their father has been subject to such torture. But they are proud to be Siddique Kappan’s kids. We are all very very proud of him and have absolutely no embarrassment in admitting that,” Raihanath told The Quint.

Raihanath also said that her daughter couldn’t have not mentioned her father in the Independence Day speech.

“My daughter was told to speak during Independence Day. I didn't know what could Kappan’s daughter speak on freedom. My daughter got very perturbed and said she will talk about her father. I helped her write it and then she recited it at school,” she said.