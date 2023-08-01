Gurugram: Naib Imam Killed After Mob Sets Mosque Ablaze, Accused Identified

Police officials stationed at Nuh in Haryana on the morning of Tuesday, 1 August, after communal clashes erupted on Monday, 31 July.
(Photo: Fatima Khan)
The Gurugram Police said on Tuesday, 1 August, that they have identified the attackers who allegedly set a mosque in Gurugram's Sector 57 ablaze, killing one person.
"Today morning, at around 12:10 AM, some people attacked Anjuman Jama Masjid, Sector 57 in Gurugram, killing one person and injuring another. They started arson, and the fire was brought under control by fire tenders [sic]," the Gurugram Police said in a statement.
The deceased person has been identified as the Naib Imam or deputy Imam of the mosque. He was a native of Bihar. Muslims who frequent the mosque said that he was in his late teens or early 20s. He was officiating as the Imam of the mosque as the main Imam had gone to his native place for Bakrid and was yet to return.
One injured person is critical and is being treated at the W Pratiksha Hospital in Gurugram.
Muslims who frequent the Anjuman Jama Masjid, say it is the only mosque across several kilometers.
The police identified and arrested the attackers after conducting raids at various parts of the city. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the incident, the police said. The Quint is trying to access the FIR – and the article will be updated with more details from the FIR.
Violence broke out in Haryana's Gurugram hours after communal clashes erupted in the neighbouring district of Nuh.
The violence in Gurugram was an offshoot of the clashes in the neighbouring district of Nuh in Haryana on the evening of Monday, 31 July, when a religious procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) turned deadly, claiming the lives of at least three people, including two home guards.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hodal) Sajjan Dalal was shot in the head while inspector Anil Kumar of Gurugram police sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen, a police official told Hindustan Times.
Overnight, the violence from Nuh spread to Gurugram as well, the Gurugram Police said.
According to the police, the attackers came to the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57 after midnight. Some of them opened fire at people in the mosque and set it on fire, as per reports.
"Security around religious places has been strengthened. Both the police and administration are holding meetings with prominent members of the community to ensure peace," the police said.
Internet services have been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar areas. The BJP government has ordered Section 144 of the CrPc to be imposed in Nuh district, prohibiting four or more people to gather in a specified area.
Situated in Gurugram's Sector 57, the Anjuman Jama Masjid is a small mosque but the only one across several sectors. Muslims from several kilometers away come and pray at the Anjuman Jama Masjid, due to the shortage of mosques in Gurugram.
The mosque was under dispute for several years, with one section of locals challenging it in court. The High Court ruled in favour of the masjid committee in 2012 but the opposing side approached the Supreme Court. But even the SC ruled in favour of the masjid committee in 2023.
However, despite the court verdict, a section of locals continue to oppose the mosque.
Amit (centre), asks 'Why should a mosque be here?'
"There is no Muslim resident here for several kilometers. So why should there be a mosque?" Amit, who lives in the village adjacent to the mosque, told The Quint.
