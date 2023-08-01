Nuh Violence: Schools, Colleges in Gurugram, Faridabad to Remain Closed Today

Security stepped up in Nuh, Delhi: Security has been beefed up in Nuh in the aftermath of the clash. Central forces have been deployed and mobile internet services have also been suspended in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts till Wednesday, 2 August.

An alert has also been sounded in Delhi. Security was substantially stepped up in sensitive areas and police sought extra forces after reports of violence in Sohna Chowk in Gurugram surfaced in the evening.

At least 20 paramilitary companies have been posted across zones in Delhi to assist Delhi Police personnel, according to The Times of India.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner (law and order), said, “We have deployed contingents of local police and paramilitary forces at strategic locations. A close watch is being kept on sensitive areas in every district to prevent untoward incidents.”