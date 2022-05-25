Haryanvi Singer Murder: 'No Sign of Rape As per Primary Probe,' Say Cops

Two people have been arrested so far in connection to the Haryanvi singer's murder.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The police on Wednesday, 25 May, said in connection with the murder of a Haryanvi singer in the state's Rohtak district that as per primary investigation, there were no signs of rape or sexual assault.
The police further said that one sub-inspector posted in Jaffarpur Police Station had been suspended in connection with the case.
The deceased, 29, who belonged to the Dalit community, had been residing in Delhi. She had been last seen by her family on 11 May.
Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in the case so far.
As per Delhi Police, the accused persons, Ravi and Anil, who hail from Haryana's Meham, had hatched a conspiracy to kill her. The accused had allegedly picked up the singer from Delhi on the pretext of making a music video, and then drugged and murdered her, after which they buried the body.
An FIR had also been registered in connection with the incident, under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.
The victims' family said that a case of fraud had been registered against Ravi in 2019 after the singer filed a case against him. It had been alleged that Ravi had promised to marry her, but got married to another woman instead. He was behind bars for seven months.
A complaint of kidnapping had also been filed by the family, three days after the singer went missing, on 14 May. DCP Choudhary said that the police had conducted due proceedings after the complaint and had registered a case on 22 May.
Her family had accused two youths who worked with the musician of abducting her. According to the family, she had gone to Bhiwani with the two for the shoot of a music video.
The two suspected perpetrators had been remanded in police custody and were being interrogated, as per the police. Strict action will be taken against the culprits, the Dwarka DCP further said.
The sister of the deceased, speaking to reporters, said that the body of the singer had been found without clothes.
"We want that the culprits behind this should be given strict punishment, they should be hanged. By looking at the body, it seems she was raped. There is a wound on the head, and the body was found without clothes. They tried to remove all evidence of the crime, they buried her in Meham," she said.
