Section 144 Lifted in Haryana's Gurugram Following Days of Communal Unrest

Gurugram: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march at Badshahpur after incidents of violence following Mondays attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district
(Photo: PTI)
Normalcy could soon return to Haryana's Gurugram district, days after communal violence spilled over from neighbouring parts of the state.
Take back: Section 144 of the CrPc that prohibits the gathering of four or more people, will be revoked in Gurugram, according to an official notice posted by the district information & public relations officer (DIPRO) on Monday, 7 August.
"After a careful assessment of the current situation and based on the reports received from various agencies, it has been observed that normalcy has returned to District Gurugram and there is no need to continue with the restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC," the notice read.
"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred upon by the District Magistrate of Gurugram, and being satisfied that circumstances warrant so, hereby revoke the order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect," it added.
"However, all citizens are advised to continue to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately," as per the notice.
Why it matters: Early last week, communal clashes had erupted in Nuh during a religious procession, which then spread to other districts in Haryana, including Gurugram, where a mosque was set on fire, killing the naib imam.
Of note: A mahapanchayat was organised by a Hindu outfit at Tigra village in Haryana's Gurugram district on Sunday, 6 August, despite Section 144 still being in place.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the demolition drive being carried out by the authorities against establishments with links to the alleged rioters.
Several establishments were demolished in Nuh on Sunday, including a three-storey hotel called 'Sahara Hotel'.
More than 45 illegal structures and 13-15 temporary illegal structures were bulldozed near the Nalhar Medical College on Saturday, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Nuh Ashwini Kumar said while addressing the press.
