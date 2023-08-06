'Complete Rumour': Haryana Cops Refute Claims of Sexual Assault at Temple in Nuh

The Haryana Police on Saturday, 5 August, refuted claims of sexual harassment of women devotees who were allegedly stranded in Nalhar temple when the violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh district during a religious procession earlier this week.

Haryana's Additional General of Police (ADGP) Mamta Singh told news agency ANI, "A narrative is going on social media since yesterday (4 August) that the day the devotees were stuck at Nalhar Mandir, gruesome crimes like rape occurred with a few women devotees there during this. I would like to tell you that this is false, a complete rumour [sic]."

Strict action will be taken against rumour-mongers, Singh added.