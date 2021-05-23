Punjab, Haryana Farmers Head to Delhi Border to Mark ‘Black Day’

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, 23 May, left for Delhi borders to mark six months of the Centre passing the controversial farm laws, by observing ‘Black Day’ on Wednesday, 26 May.
According to NDTV, farmers from Haryana’s Karnal and Punjab’s Sangur are headed towards Delhi.
The farmers’ march to the Singhu border will be led by Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Gurnam Singh Charuni. Upon reaching, they will perform langar seva for one week, the news channel reported.
Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal over a virtual press conference urged people to raise black flags at their homes, shops, and vehicles, added The Indian Express.
Rajewal has also said that they intended to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a form of protest.
Due to a recent surge in COVID cases across India, lockdown has been announced in states including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.
Charuni, on the other hand, has said that the government is responsible for the spread of COVID-19.
