Punjab, Haryana Farmers Head to Delhi Border to Mark ‘Black Day’

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, 23 May, left for Delhi borders to mark six months of the Centre passing the controversial farm laws, by observing ‘Black Day’ on Wednesday, 26 May.

According to NDTV, farmers from Haryana’s Karnal and Punjab’s Sangur are headed towards Delhi.

The farmers’ march to the Singhu border will be led by Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Gurnam Singh Charuni. Upon reaching, they will perform langar seva for one week, the news channel reported.