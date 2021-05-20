Don’t Test Our Patience, Start Talks, Accept Demands: Farmers 

There have been 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and the government, but there seems to be no clear consensus so far.

The Centre has assured that the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen. In January, the government had offered to suspend the farm laws for 12-18 months, which was rejected by the farmers’ unions. They believe that these laws would instead pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, giving the corporates a huge advantage.



The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the laws until further orders and has set up a committee to resolve the issue.