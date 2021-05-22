Farmers’ Protest: SKM Writes to PM to Resume Talks on Farm Laws

On Wednesday, the SKM had warned the Centre to take responsibility for every "human and other loss" occurring on the borders of Delhi.

The farmers’ body recently announced that they would observe 26 May as ‘black day’ to mark six months of their protest at Delhi borders. They also told the government to not test their patience, initiate dialogues and accept their demands.

The last meeting between the government and the farm leaders were held on 22 January. There have been no talks between the two sides since 26 January as the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi turned violent.