CBI Searches Activist Harsh Mander's Office & Residence in FCRA Violation Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday morning, 2 February, conducted searches at the office and residence of retired IAS officer and activist Harsh Mander in connection with a probe of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010.

"The CBI have just left Harsh's home and office. They did a search and came for some papers in connection to the FIR they have lodged. It was a preliminary enquiry which they have turned into an FIR now. They were there from 7 am to 11 am," sources told The Quint.

"He and his family are fine. Let us heave a sigh of relief that they have left." they added.