Over 600 Eminent Personalities Condemn ED Raids at Harsh Mander's Home, Office

Over 600 eminent personalities on Thursday, 16 September, condemned the raids on retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Harsh Mander’s home and office, calling it a move by the Centre’s government institutions “to silence every critic of the present government”.

“We condemn these raids to harass and intimidate a leading human rights and peace activist who has done nothing but work for peace and harmony, consistently upholding the highest moral standards of honesty and probity,” they said in a statement.

The signatories included senior advocate Indira Jaising; Henri Tiphagne, People’s Watch; Kavita Krishnan, AIPWA General Secretary; Teesta Setalvad, CJP; senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta; Ritu Kapur, The Quint; Dhanya Rajendran, The News Minute; and senior journalist Anubha Bhonsle.