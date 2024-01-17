Govt Revokes Centre for Policy Research's FCRA Licence Over Alleged Violations

Centre for policy research. (CPR)
(Photo: Facebook/CPR)
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) for alleged violation of laws, an official confirmed to The Economic Times.
The cancellation order was issued on Wednesday, 10 January, the report added.
Of Note: The FCRA licence enables a person/organisation to receive foreign donations.
"The cancellation of our FCRA is distressing, for it is a cancellation that is disproportionate and without adequate opportunity to be heard. We will weigh our options to seek justice. We remain committed to our core goals and remain steadfast in our belief that this matter will be resolved in line with constitutional values and guarantees," CPR president Yamini Aiyar told The Economic Times.
In September 2022, CPR had come under the Income Tax Department's scanner when it had conducted 'surveys' there along with Oxfam India and he Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
