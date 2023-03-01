Govt Suspends Think Tank CPR's FCRA License: What Does This Mean? What Now?

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) for violation of laws, officials told news agency PTI.

In September last year, the organisation had come under the I-T Department's scanner when it had conducted 'surveys' there along with Oxfam India and he Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

What is FCRA? The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was originally enacted in 1976 to regulate the inflow of money from abroad into the country. In 2010, the old law was repealed and a new FCRA was enacted.

Under the FCRA, there are certain categories of persons who cannot receive foreign contributions (including cash donations and even gifts of a certain value) under any circumstances: election candidates, the editors or publisher of newspapers, judges, public servants, members of Parliament and state legislatures, and even political parties.