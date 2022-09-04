Happy Teachers' Day 2022: 50+ Wishes, Quotes, and Images for WhatsApp Status

A teacher is someone who has the capability of instilling hope, courage, motivation, and love in a child who is in the learning phase of their life. Teachers' Day in India is celebrated every year in the first week of September to pay tribute to and honor our teachers who have not only educated us but also groomed us to be the best versions of ourselves.

The day is also being observed to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was not only the second President of India but also a well-renowned educationist. Teachers' Day is observed on different dates across the world. India will celebrate Teachers' Day 2022 on Monday, 5 September 2022.