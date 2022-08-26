International Dog Day 2022: History, Significance, Ways to Celebrate

Dogs, considered to be a human's best friends, are loved by most people and stay loyal to their masters' lifelong.

Dogs have unconditional love and affection for their masters, which is celebrated on International Dog Day, observed on 26 August every year. It is the best day to take some time out for your dogs and let them know how important they are in your life.

Let's have a look at the history, significance, and quotes for International Dog Day 2022.