Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Images, and Messages

Women's Equality Day 2022, observed to celebrate women empowerment, is all set to be celebrated on Friday, 26 August 2022. Women's Equality Day was observed for the first time in 1973. It commemorates the day the United States gave women the right to vote – 26 August 1920. The American constitution adopted the nineteenth amendment that prohibited the State from denying the right to vote to its citizens on the basis of gender.

Women's Equality Day 2022 is dedicated to uplifting and empowering the women in our society, as well as celebrating their achievements. Women's Equality Day teaches people to respect and honour women around them. It is a day to remember the battles of every women. The day is celebrated on 26 August every year across the globe.