These 10 Quotes By Mother Teresa Will Inspire You

Mother Teresa, the Roman Catholic nun who worked with the poor in the city of Kolkata.
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(This story was first published on 2 September 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary.)
On 4 September 2016, two decades after Mother Teresa’s death, the Vatican canonised the ‘Saint of the Gutters’.
Born in Skopje, Macedonia, Mother Teresa made Calcutta (now Kolkata) her home and spent the majority of her adult life dedicated to the poor in the city. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, here are 10 of her most inspiring quotes.
Published: 02 Sep 2016,04:38 PM IST