These 10 Quotes By Mother Teresa Will Inspire You

On Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary, here are 10 of her most inspiring quotes.
Abhilash Mallick
World
Updated:

Mother Teresa, the Roman Catholic nun who worked with the poor in the city of Kolkata.

|

(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Mother Teresa, the Roman Catholic nun who worked with the poor in the city of Kolkata. </p></div>

(This story was first published on 2 September 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary.)

On 4 September 2016, two decades after Mother Teresa’s death, the Vatican canonised the ‘Saint of the Gutters’.

Born in Skopje, Macedonia, Mother Teresa made Calcutta (now Kolkata) her home and spent the majority of her adult life dedicated to the poor in the city. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, here are 10 of her most inspiring quotes.

(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)

Published: 02 Sep 2016,04:38 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT