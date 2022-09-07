Onam 2022: Date, Thiruvonam Date and Puja Time; Everything You Need To Know

Onam 2022: Thiruvonam 2022 date and time details here.
Onam, one of the most popular festivals in Kerala, is celebrated by Malayalis across the globe with lots of food, grandeur, and happiness. The festival, which is celebrated in Kerala for ten days, officially began on 30 August with Atham and it is set to end with Thiruvonam on 8 September. Onam is observed to celebrate the legendary King Mahabali's return home. There are a lot of tales associated with the festival that make it grand and a favourite among Malayalis.
Onam, observed in the month of Chingam, celebrates the appearance of the Vamana avatar of Vishnu along with the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali.
Atham: It is the day before Mahabali returns to his kingdom.
Chithira: People begin cleaning their houses and decorate them with rangolis known as Onam Pookalam.
Chodhi: People buy new clothes and gift jewels to each other.
Vishakam: Malayalis begin preparing for the Onasadya or Onam sadhya by stocking their homes with the season's first-ever crop. It is considered one of the most important days of Onam.
Anizham: The famous snake boat race competition, Vallamkali, is conducted on this day.
Thriketa: Malayalis go to their ancestral homes and temples to pray and seek blessings.
Moolam: Onasadya is offered in the temples on this day.
Pooradam: The Onam Pookalam rangoli grows larger as people add more flowers to the design.
Uthradam: Malayalis make grand preparations to honour the arrival of Mahabali.
Thiruvonam: This is the final day of the festival and people paint rice flour batter on their entrances to welcome King Mahabali. Families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, which is the grand feast.
Thiruvonam Nakshatra 2022 is set to begin at 4:00 pm on 7 September and end at 1:46 pm on 8 September.
