Happy Janmashtami 2022: 20+ Wishes To Share With Family, Friends, and Others

According to the Hindu Calendar, Janmashtami is observed every year on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Krishna Janmashtami generally falls in the month of August or September. This year, the sacred festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, 19 August 2022.

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born on the day of Janmashtami, which is why it is also called Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami.

