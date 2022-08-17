Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date, Tithi Time, Rohini Nakshatra Timing, And Rituals

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. It is considered a sacred and auspicious day in the Hindu religion as people celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on this day. The festival is celebrated across the world by all Krishna devotees.

Janmashtami is observed on Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on 19 August 2022.