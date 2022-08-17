Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date, Tithi Time, Rohini Nakshatra Timing, And Rituals

Happy Janmashtami 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. It is considered a sacred and auspicious day in the Hindu religion as people celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on this day. The festival is celebrated across the world by all Krishna devotees.
Janmashtami is observed on Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on 19 August 2022.
Ashtami Tithi begins - Thursday, 18 August 2022 - 09:20 PM
Ashtami Tithi ends - Friday, 19 August 2022 - 10:59 PM
Rohini Nakshatra begins - Saturday, 20 August 2022 - 01:53 AM
Rohini Nakshatra ends - Sunday, 21 August 2022 - 04:40 AM
According to the Drik Panchang, this year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on 18 and 19 August 2022 as Ashtami Tithi will begin from 18 August and end on 19 August.
Thus, it will be celebrated on both days but the fast will be observed on 19 August as Ashtami Tithi will be Udaya Tithi on that particular day.
Lord Krishna was born under Rohini Nakshatra but this year, Rohini Nakshatra is not falling on Ashtami Tithi.
Krishna devotees celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with great pomp and show, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan. All the temples are decorated with lights and flowers. In Maharashtra, there is a tradition called Dahi-Handi.
On this occasion, devotees prepare various dishes and sweets to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. In all Krishna temples, 56 types of Bhog prasad are offered to Lord Krishna at midnight and then distributed among the devotees.