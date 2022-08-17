Happy Janmashtami 2022: Best Shri Krishna Images, HD Wallpapers, and Posters

According to the Hindu Calendar, Janmashtami is observed annually on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festival of Krishna Janmashtami generally falls in the month of August or September. This year the pious and auspicious festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, 19 August 2022.

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born on the day of Janmashtami and that is the reason it is also called Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami.

All the Hindu devotees celebrate Janmashtami with enthusiasm by following many rituals. People observe fasts, offer special prayers, participate in Krishna Lilas and Dahi Handi events, sing devotional songs, prepare sweets, and other delicacies.

In this article we have curated some of the best images, wallpapers, and posters on Maakhan chor Shri Krishna.