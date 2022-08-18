Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, and Status

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, images, greetings, etc.
(Photo: iStock)
Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most popular and auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus in India, is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, who is considered the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated with great excitement, happiness, and fervour all over the world. Krishna Janmashtami 2022 is set to begin on Thursday, 18 August 2022, and end on Friday, 19 August 2022.
On Krishna Janmashtami 2022, Hindus are going to offer prayers to Lord Krishna, offer sweets, organise pujas, visit temples, decorate their homes, and keep fasts. The devotees of Lord Krishna will spend the day with their loved ones and pray to Krishna for happiness.
May Krishna ji constantly shower you with happiness, love, and peace. Cheers to you and your family on Janmashtami 2022!
May Lord Krishna's joyful melodies bring you love and bliss on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami 2022!
I hope Lord Krishna shows you the correct path as he showed the path to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Happy Janmashtami 2022!
Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy and joyful Janmashtami. I pray to Lord Krishna today to take away all your sorrows and worries.
Remember the principles that Lord Krishna stated in the Gita and always abide by the path of Dharma. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022.
May the blessings of Lord Krishna improve each moment of your life. Happy Janmashtami 2022 to you and your family!
May the blessings of Lord Krishna be with you all the time. Wishing you and your family a very warm and happy Janmashtami!
On this Janmashtami, I hope all your wishes come true. May Nand Gopal keep showering his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami 2022!
May the blessings of Lord Krishna fill your life with happiness and prosperity on this Janmashtami.
May Lord Krishna bless you with strength and inspire you to face all problems in life with immense courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away your Makhan, along with all your sorrows, and troubles. Happy Janmashtami 2022 to you!