Happy Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Your Loved Ones

Kati Bihu Wishes 2022: Messages and Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones.
(Photo: iStock)
Bihu is one of the most important festivals in India, especially for people living in Assam. According to the Assamese calendar, Bihu is observed on the first day of the Kati month. The festival usually falls in the middle of October. This year, Kati Bihu will be celebrated on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu is a harvest festival in which rice saplings are relocated. It marks the end of the sowing season. Assamese people celebrate three types of Bihu festivals every year, including Rongali Bihu, which marks the start of the sowing season, Kati or Kongali Bihu, which is observed at the end of the sowing season, and Magh Bihu, which is celebrated as the beginning of the harvest period.
Let's read about some Kati Bihu wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones to make them feel special and loved.
May this Bihu bring you success and prosperity with lots of happiness. Greetings for a joyous Bihu! Happy Kati Bihu 2022.
May this festival of Kati Bihu give you courage, strength, and willpower to follow and achieve your dreams. Happy Kati Bihu.
Like the lamps of Bihu, may your life be lit with positivity and courage. Many Many Happy Returns of Kati Bihu.
On the eve of Kati Bihu 2022, I wish everyone a fun-filled festival and lots of joy. Have a wonderful Kati Bihu festival. Happy Bihu.
On the occasion of Kati Bihu let's welcome new hopes, desires, and strengths. Have a wonderful and prosperous Kati Bihu. Happy Bihu.
On this Kati Bihu festival, let's unite and pray for each other's growth and prosperity. Happy Kati Bihu to everyone.
I hope that this year's celebration of Kati Bihu gives everyone happiness, serenity, and luck! Happy Kati Bihu 2022.
May this pious festival of Bihu offer you the best opportunities in life and may your efforts turn into great success and huge achievements. Happy Bihu To You and Your Loved Ones.
Sending lots of love, hugs, and warmth to you on the eve of Bihu. Happy Kati Bihu Dear Friend.
Let us enjoy the feasts and the festivities of Kati Bihu. I wish you a wonderful Bihu. Happy Kati Bihu 2022.
Let us be optimistic and enjoy the festival with great positivity and love. Happy Kati Bihu 2022.
Let's remove all the negativity, forgive each other, and help each other on the occasion of Bihu. Happy Bihu 2022.
