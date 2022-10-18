Happy Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Your Loved Ones

Bihu is one of the most important festivals in India, especially for people living in Assam. According to the Assamese calendar, Bihu is observed on the first day of the Kati month. The festival usually falls in the middle of October. This year, Kati Bihu will be celebrated on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu is a harvest festival in which rice saplings are relocated. It marks the end of the sowing season. Assamese people celebrate three types of Bihu festivals every year, including Rongali Bihu, which marks the start of the sowing season, Kati or Kongali Bihu, which is observed at the end of the sowing season, and Magh Bihu, which is celebrated as the beginning of the harvest period.

Let's read about some Kati Bihu wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones to make them feel special and loved.