Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, and Messages

Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe is one of the important festivals of Hindus which is celebrated every year on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. The significance of Ahoi Ashtami is that mothers observe a fast for the good health, well being, and longevity of their children. This year, Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe 2022 falls on Monday, 17 October 2022.

Ahoi Ashtami festival is mainly celebrated by people of North India. Mothers keep fast from sunrise till the appearance of stars in the sky at night. People offers special rituals and worship Ahoi Mata to seek blessings for their children.

Earlier, mothers used to keep Ahoi Ashtami Vrat for the well-being and good health for their sons only but nowadays, the tradition has changed and the fast is kept for both daughters as well as sons.

