Bohag Bihu 2022: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

Bohag Bihu is a festival that is celebrated in Assam. It marks the beginning of the harvest season. This year Bohag Bihu will be celebrated from 14 April to 16 April. On his occasion, farmers worship God and thank him for a good harvest for the year and ask for a prosperous future for the crops in the coming year as well.

Bohag Bihu is celebrated on the first day of the year as per the Hindu solar calendar and it also marks the beginning of the new year for the Assamese people. This festival is celebrated in other states such as Baisakhi, Poila Boisakh, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, etc. and people living in those states celebrate the festival as per their traditions, rituals, and customs.

Let's know more about the history, significance, and celebrations of Bohag Bihu.