Bohag Bihu 2022: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations
Know about the rituals of Bohag Bihu and how Assamese people celebrate the festival.
Bohag Bihu is a festival that is celebrated in Assam. It marks the beginning of the harvest season. This year Bohag Bihu will be celebrated from 14 April to 16 April. On his occasion, farmers worship God and thank him for a good harvest for the year and ask for a prosperous future for the crops in the coming year as well.
Bohag Bihu is celebrated on the first day of the year as per the Hindu solar calendar and it also marks the beginning of the new year for the Assamese people. This festival is celebrated in other states such as Baisakhi, Poila Boisakh, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, etc. and people living in those states celebrate the festival as per their traditions, rituals, and customs.
Let's know more about the history, significance, and celebrations of Bohag Bihu.
Bohag Bihu 2022: Significance
Bohag Bihu signifies the time of harvest. It marks the beginning of the spring season as well. It is an important festival of the Assamese people but they celebrate this festival three times a year to welcome different seasons with open arms. Bhogali Bihu and Kongali Bihu are the other two festivals of the year.
On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, farmers thank God for a successful harvest in the previous harvest and pray for a prosperous harvest in the coming year as well.
The festival is celebrated in Bengal, Manipur, Punjab, Nepal, Orissa, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu under different names.
Bohag Bihu 2022: How is it Celebrated
On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, people get up early and apply the mixture of turmeric and urad daal. It is believed that it helps get rid of any negativity and promotes purity. Then people wear new clothes after taking a bath and visit their friends and family.
Assamese men and women perform their traditional dance while young boys and girls wear traditional outfits to celebrate the culture, many fairs and events are organised in the city wherein people participate in different fun activities. Women also prepare delicacies like Chira, Pitha, Mangsho, etc., and celebrate the festival with pomp and show.
