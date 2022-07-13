Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Best Images, Quotes, and Wishes
Guru Purnima is celebrated evey year to express our deep gratitude and regards to our Gurus (teachers). This year, Guru Purnima will be observed in India on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. The festival is of utmost imprtance to people of different faiths like Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, etc. Guru Purnima is also called 'Vyasa Purnima' and the name has been kept after Ved Vyasa. Ved Vyasa was born in the month of Ashadha on purnima tithi and he is well known for writing the famous 'Mahabharata' and classifying the Vedas into 4 divisions – Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sam Veda, and Atharva Veda.
Guru Purnima falls every year on the full moon in the month of Ashadha according to the Hindu calendar. This day marks the significance of Gurus in our life and is celebrated to pay homage to them. A Guru can be anyone, a teacher, a mentor, or anybody who taught you something in your life. Therefore, this day is dedicated to all of them.
Check our best collection of Guru Purnima 2022 wishes, greetings, and quotes.
Teachers hold the power to make our lives better and enlighten us with their knowledge. Happy Guru Purnima 2022!!!
Stick to the way you are now, follow the paths shown by your Guru, the shine will come to you, and you will be the star of your life. Happy Guru Purnima 2022!!!!
Today is the day to be grateful towards whom you learn from. Happy Guru Purnima Dear Teacher. I am really thankful to get a teacher like you.
To the world, you may be just a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! May God's blessings always shower on you. 'Happy Guru Purnima 2022'.
“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.” Aristotle
“I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well." Alexander the Great
You are the inspiration who made me fight every hurdle in life. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. Happy Guru Purnima 2022.
A Guru’s purpose is not to create shishya in his own image, but to develop shishya who can create their own image. Happy Guru Purnima 2022
Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and thank him for making you a good person. Happy Guru Purnima 2022.
It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thank you for being my Guru. Wishing You a Happy Guru Purnima 2022.
"Find the teacher, serve him as a child, open your heart to his influence, see in him God manifested." Swami Vivekananda
"Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships." Sri Guru Pranam
Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is parama Shiva himself in human form. Brahmanda Puran
Guru Purnima celebrates the human ability to rise beyond physical nature, and the Greatness of Adiyogi, who made this possible. Sadhguru
Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit – I offer my salutations to this Guru. Adi Shankara
Happy Guru Purnima 2022
Guru Purnima 2022: Seek blessings from your Gurus
Happy Vyasa Purnima 2022
Guru Purnima 2022: Check Images, Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings