Guru Purnima 2022: 25 Inspirational Quotes, Messages for FB, WhatsApp Status

Guru Purnima is a day dedicated to celebrating and honoring gurus (religious and secular). Devotees can thank their gurus for enlightening them on this day. It is an important occasion of celebration for the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists.

The term 'guru' has a special meaning: 'gu' means darkness and 'ru' means removing darkness. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, you can share these inspirational and meaningful quotes with your friends and peers.