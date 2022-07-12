Guru Purnima 2022: 25 Inspirational Quotes, Messages for FB, WhatsApp Status

Guru Purnima 2022: Inspirational quotes
Guru Purnima is a day dedicated to celebrating and honoring gurus (religious and secular). Devotees can thank their gurus for enlightening them on this day. It is an important occasion of celebration for the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists.
The term 'guru' has a special meaning: 'gu' means darkness and 'ru' means removing darkness. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, you can share these inspirational and meaningful quotes with your friends and peers.
Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before Guru who introduced God to me – Kabir
Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, and Brahma sans his four heads. He is the God Shiva himself in human form – Brahmanda Puran.
Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships – Sri Guru Pranam
A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others – Gautam Buddha
Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, and Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit. I offer my salutations to this Guru – Adi Shankara
There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru's grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru – Muktananda
Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, no one can cross over – Guru Nanak
My guru said that when he suffers, it brings him closer to God. I have found this, too – Ram Dass
I bow at his feet constantly, and pray to him, the guru, the true guru, has shown me the way – Guru Nanak
He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating – Swami Vivekananda
Guru Purnima celebrates the human ability to rise beyond physical nature, and the Greatness of Adiyogi, who made this possible – Sadhguru
The enemy is a very good teacher – Dalai Lama
May you realise the true purpose and potential of life. On this Guru Purnima, my Grace is upon you – Sadhguru
In the yogic culture, we do not see Shiva as a god. For us, Shiva is the Adiyogi, the first yogi, and the Adiguru, the first Guru – Sadhguru
He offered the science of yoga – tools for self-transformation that have endured not because of enforcement, but because of their sheer efficacy – Sadhguru
Adiyogi does not spell religion. Adiyogi spells responsibility, our ability to take our very life process into our hands – Sadhguru
Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn – Benjamin Franklin
Memories fade with time but experiences do not. They shape a human being and leave a lasting mark. Teachers are privileged to guide through early experiences and discoveries
Teaching is the greatest act of optimism – Colleen Wilcox
If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people – Chinese Proverb
Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself – John Dewey
I cannot teach anybody anything; I can only make them think – Socrates
The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves – Dr Sarvepali Radhakrishnan
If someone is going down the wrong road, he doesn’t need the motivation to speed him up. What he needs is education to turn him around – Jim Rohn
The main objective of teaching is not to give explanations, but to knock at the doors of the mind – Rabindranath Tagore
