'Pura Gurgaon Baki Hai': Hindu Groups' Pooja at Namaz Site, BJP Leaders on Stage

A piece of land in Gurugram's Sector 12, mostly unused, was hustling on Friday, 5 November, a day after Diwali. A group of women from the Durga Vahini outfit were sculpting a replica of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan hill at one corner of the open space, with a stage and chairs being erected next to it.

The replica, made of cow dung, was at the exact spot on the land where Muslims would offer Friday prayers until last week. The motive of the pooja was to intensify the protests against namaz being offered in open spaces in Gurugram, that has seen disruptions of several prayers for weeks now.