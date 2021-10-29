Protesters Detained in Gurgram Over Attempts to Disrupt Friday Namaz

Around 50 people, including men and women were detained after they raised slogans against Friday prayers being offered by the Muslim community in the Sector 12 area of Gurugram on Friday, 28 October.

Sources told The Quint that slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' were also raised by protesters as members of the community were offering namaz at the site. The protesters also raised slogans against the Gurugram administration and the Haryana government to allow the prayers to take place in open spaces.