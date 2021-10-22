Attempts to Disrupt Namaz in Gurgaon, 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Allegedly Raised

Friday prayers by the Muslim community in Gurugram were interrupted by protesters in Gurugram's Sector 12.
For the fifth week in a row, Friday prayers by the Muslim community in Gurugram were interrupted by protesters objecting to prayers being offered in open spaces.
While the prayers were being disrupted in Sector 47 for the last four weeks, several demonstrated against prayers being held at a site in Sector 12 on Friday, 22 October, by locals and members of several right wing groups including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Durga Vahini.
A 19-second video accessed by The Quint shows protesters sloganeering, behind a row of police personnel, as members of the Muslim community pray.
Speaking to The Quint, many who were praying at the site alleged that slogans of Jai Shri Ram were also raised.
Speaking to The Quint, Advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who was at the forefront of the protests held in Sector 12 on Friday, said that the demonstrations were not against the Muslim community. He also claimed that the land on which prayers are offered in Sector 12 is a private property.
"The protests were held by locals and the owner of the land Satish Bhardwaj against prayers being offered in an open space without permission. There were members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini also present there," he said.
Bhardwaj said that they have registered a written complaint in the matter with the police and have demanded a resolution of the matter at the earliest, undersigned by him, owner of the land Satish Bhardwaj, members of the right wing groups and local residents.
Bhardwaj also claimed that the site is not one of the designated places by the administration for the Muslim community to offer prayers.
For nearly four weeks, residents of Sector 47 have been protesting against the offering of namaz in the locality, citing 'security' issues.
On 15 October, local residents also sang bhajans at the site in Sector 47, but were restrained by the police from moving further.
The protesters also raised slogans against the government for failing to stop namaz in public spaces.
Residents of Sector 47 and members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) decided to halt their protest for two weeks on Monday, 18 October, after meeting the deputy commissioner who assured of a possible solution, following which prayers were held without interruption on 22 October.
