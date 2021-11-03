Gurugram Cancels Permission for Namaz at 8 Sites After Locals, RWAs Object

A committee has been set up by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, in order to identify locations where namaz can be offered.

“The committee will ensure that namaz is not offered on any road, crossing or a public place. The decision to identify or designate a spot for namaz will only be taken after taking consent from local residents and ensuring that the residents of the area do not have any opposition to offering of namaz in that area. The administration will ensure that the decision does not cause inconvenience to general public and that law and order is maintained. Namaz can be offered at any mosque, Eidgah or a private/designated place,” the police statement said, as per The Indian Express.

The committee will consist of a subdivisional magistrate, an assistant commissioner of police, and the members of religious organisations and civil society.

The decision comes after a slew of protests by members of Hindu nationalist groups against the offering of the prayers at public places.