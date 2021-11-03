Gurugram Cancels Permission for Namaz at 8 Sites After Locals, RWAs Object
The Gurugram administration withdrew permission to offer namaz at eight out of the 37 designated sites.
The Gurugram administration on Tuesday, 2 November, withdrew permission to offer namaz at eight out of the 37 designated sites, after a complaint was lodged by some locals. Further, a committee has been constituted to identify locations where namaz can be offered with consent of the local residents.
An official statement released by the district administration observes that the permission for namaz was rescinded after some local residents and residents' welfare associations (RWAs) raised objection, reported news agency ANI.
"Consent from the administration is necessary for namaz in any public and open place," the administration stated. "If local people have objections at other places also, permission will not be given to offer namaz there too," the statement added.
According to ANI, the sites include V Block of DLF Phase-3, Bengali Basti in Sector 49, near Ramgarh village in Sector 68, Surat Nagar Phase-1, outskirts of Kherki Majra village, outskirts of Daulatabad village near Dwarka Expressway, near DLF Square Tower, and from Rampur village to Nakhrola Road.
Committee Set Up To Identify Spots for Namaz
A committee has been set up by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, in order to identify locations where namaz can be offered.
“The committee will ensure that namaz is not offered on any road, crossing or a public place. The decision to identify or designate a spot for namaz will only be taken after taking consent from local residents and ensuring that the residents of the area do not have any opposition to offering of namaz in that area. The administration will ensure that the decision does not cause inconvenience to general public and that law and order is maintained. Namaz can be offered at any mosque, Eidgah or a private/designated place,” the police statement said, as per The Indian Express.
The committee will consist of a subdivisional magistrate, an assistant commissioner of police, and the members of religious organisations and civil society.
The decision comes after a slew of protests by members of Hindu nationalist groups against the offering of the prayers at public places.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.