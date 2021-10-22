Attempts to Disrupt Namaz in Gurgaon, 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Allegedly Raised

For the fifth week in a row, Friday prayers by the Muslim community in Gurugram were interrupted by protesters objecting to prayers being offered in open spaces.

While the prayers were being disrupted in Sector 47 for the last four weeks, several demonstrated against prayers being held at a site in Sector 12 on Friday, 22 October, by locals and members of several right wing groups including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Durga Vahini.

A 19-second video accessed by The Quint shows protesters sloganeering, behind a row of police personnel, as members of the Muslim community pray.

Speaking to The Quint, many who were praying at the site alleged that slogans of Jai Shri Ram were also raised.