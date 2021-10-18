Durga Puja Pandal Showing Namaz Timings is From Bangladesh, Not West Bengal

A photograph showing timings for Namaz (Islamic prayers) written on a board in front of an idol of Goddess Durga has been shared by several users with a claim that it was from West Bengal during the recently concluded Durga puja festival.

However, the viral image shows a pandal set up by Uttara Sarbojonin Puja Committee in Bangladesh's Dhaka wherein the organisation put the poster carrying the Namaz timings so that the devotees are aware of the timings and to avoid any disturbances.