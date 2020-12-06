Gupkar Never Gave You Right to Vote: BJP’s Irani to J&K’s Refugees

On Saturday, 5 December, Union minister Smriti Irani, slammed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for not giving the right to vote to refugees from Pakistan who chose “Hindustan over Pakistan.”

"When the Gupkar gang was in power, they never gave the right to vote to the refugees. But Prime Minister Modi understood that the families who chose Hindustan over Pakistan, should get the right to go and vote," ANI quoted the union minister as saying.

A NDTV report mentioned that Irani, one of BJP’s star speakers for the DDC local body elections, said, “These parties don't unite when the people need them," while referring to the People's Alliance.