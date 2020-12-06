Gupkar Never Gave You Right to Vote: BJP’s Irani to J&K’s Refugees

On Saturday, 5 December, Union minister Smriti Irani, slammed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for not giving the right to vote to refugees from Pakistan who chose “Hindustan over Pakistan.”
"When the Gupkar gang was in power, they never gave the right to vote to the refugees. But Prime Minister Modi understood that the families who chose Hindustan over Pakistan, should get the right to go and vote," ANI quoted the union minister as saying.
A NDTV report mentioned that Irani, one of BJP’s star speakers for the DDC local body elections, said, “These parties don't unite when the people need them," while referring to the People's Alliance.
The PAGD – an alliance of mainstream political parties with a focus to restore special status – are contesting the District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir alongside a new coalition with the Congress party.
Earlier, vice-president of the People’s Alliance Mehbooba Mufta had said that she was not interested in holding the national flag till the constitutional changes enforced on 5 August last year were rolled back.
Amid tight security, the third phase of polling of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir culminated on Friday after having recorded overall voter percentage of 50.53%.
As many as 305 candidates are in the fray, including 166 from Kashmir division and 139 from Jammu division, for the DDC elections in Phase 3. Out of the 305 candidates, 252 are male and 53 are female candidates.
The election is also being held in 66 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are contesting in Phase 3 of polling, including 144 male and 40 female candidates. As many as 40 sarpanch constituencies have been filled unopposed, reported IANS.
DDC elections and panchayat bypolls are being held in eight phases from 28 November to 19 December. The counting of votes will take place on 22 December.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV)
