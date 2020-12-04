Jammu & Kashmir: Voting for Third Phase of DDC Elections Begins
Amid tight security, the polling for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections began at 7 am on Friday, 4 December, in Jammu and Kashmir.
A total of 280 constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir (14 in each district), out of which voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division.
As many as 305 candidates are in the fray, including 166 from Kashmir division and 139 from Jammu division, for the DDC elections in Phase 3. Out of the 305 candidates, 252 are male and 53 are female candidates.
The election is also being held in 66 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are contesting in Phase 3 of polling, including 144 male and 40 female candidates. As many as 40 sarpanch constituencies have been filled unopposed, reported IANS.
Meanwhile, for the panch by-polls, there are 1,738 constituencies, of which 798 have been elected unopposed. Polling shall take place in 327 constituencies and there are 749 candidates in the fray.
Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner (SEC), K.K. Sharma informed that 2,046 polling stations, including 792 in Jammu division and 1,254 in Kashmir division, have been set up for the conduct of Phase 3 polls in a smooth manner.
Tight Security Arrangements Made
Adequate security arrangements have been made in all the poll-bound areas, the SEC had said that all SOPs related to COVID-19 pandemic have been put in place and people have been urged to follow the guidelines issued by the Commission besides wearing face masks and maintaining social distance during polling.
Sanitisers, thermal scanner and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations.
DDC elections and panchayat bypolls are being held in eight phases from 28 November to 19 December. The counting of votes will take place on 22 December.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS)
