Will Hold Tricolour, J&K Flag Together, Says Mehbooba Mufti

On Monday, at the end of her first visit to Jammu after over one year-long detention, Mufti reportedly said, “We are the people, especially in the Kashmir Valley, who upheld the tricolour high over the years at the cost of thousands of our workers who were martyred.”

“We, including the BJP members, have taken an oath [in the Assembly and council] that we will affirm our faith in the Constitution of J&K and will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India. First, it was the J&K Constitution and then the sovereignty and integrity of the country. How is it, they cut one finger and leave the other, it is not right,” she said.

Upon being asked whether she will hold the tricolour, Mufti responded saying that she would hold both flags together.