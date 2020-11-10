Congress to Contest DDC Polls in J&K Elections: PAGD Coalition

The PAGD is a group of seven parties including National Conference, the Peoples Conference, the Communist Party of India, the Awami National Conference and PDP. It has Farooq Abdullah as the President and Mehbooba Mufti as the vice-president and has been formed to contest against a BJP majority in J&K. It was formed in August last year, a day before the central government abrogated Article 370.

Congress sought distance from the J&K until after the voting for the Bihar elections that had BJP making Article 370 a poll issue, reported NDTV. J&K Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and members of the Congress party had missed scheduled meetings that played to speculations of Congress’s withdrawal of support from the alliance. However, Mir released a statement that he missed the meetings on 15 October and 24 October because he was unwell and out of town.