J&K: DDC Candidate Shot & Injured in Kokernag; Polling Underway

A District Development Council election candidate at Kokernag area of Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir, sustained a bullet injury on Friday, 4 December, after an unknown person fired at him, reported news agency ANI.
As per Kashmir daily reports, the candidate has been identified as Anees Ahmad who is affiliated with JK Apni Party. Ahmad had filed his form as DDC candidate from Sagam Kokernag block and was shot at and injured in Sagam area.
He was immediately shifted to a local hospital, and his condition is reportedly stable, the ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off.
Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said that elections have always brought out the worst in those forces who have remained inimical to peace in Kashmir.
Amid tight security, the polling for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections began at 7 am on Friday, 4 December, in Jammu and Kashmir. Voter turnout of 25.58 percent was recorded till 11 am. The voting will continue till 2 pm.
There’s a total of 280 constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (14 in each district), out of which voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division.
(With inputs from Kashmir Reader and ANI)
Published: undefined