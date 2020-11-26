Gujarat: Woman, 3 Minors Booked for ‘Insulting’ the Tricolour

The three boys, all aged between 10-14, were reportedly hoisting an altered flag.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested, while her 10-year-old son and two of his friends were sent to a juvenile home for allegedly insulting the national flag on Wednesday, 25 November, in Umreth town of Gujarat’s Anand district, The Indian Express reported.

The children, all aged between 10-14, were detained for hoisting an altered tricolour, which was an act of ‘mischief’ according to a police official.

BD Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Anand division, said, “The three children had hoisted the national flag, where instead of the Ashok Chakra, a few Islamic inscriptions were drawn over it. Taking cognisance, an FIR was lodged yesterday and we have arrested the woman at whose residence the incident took place and three juveniles have been presented at the Bal Adalat.”

According to Jadeja, the woman “should have stopped the boys from hoisting the flag in such a manner.”