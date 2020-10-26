3 Held for Trying To Hoist Flag at Ghanta Ghar Post Mufti’s Remark

Three people, who said they were BJP workers, were detained on Monday, 26 October, at the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, for trying to hoist a Tricolour at a historically significant clock tower, reported PTI, citing officials. The clock tower or 'Ghanta Ghar' is situated at Lal Chowk in Kupwara.

The trio reportedly raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and for the BJP, and tried to hoist the Tricolour at the clock tower.

Before they were detained by the police, one of them said: “Tell this to Mehbooba Mufti, that I will hoist the flag in every part of Kashmir.”

BJP’S 'TIRANGA MARCH' WITH BULLETPROOF CARS

BJP in Jammu and Kashmir also led a "tiranga (flag) march”, with a convoy of bulletproof cars and amid heavy security, on Monday, to mark J&K's "Accession Day" and in protest against Mufti’s remark from Friday. Tweeting about the march, J&K BJP also claimed that it was a “tight slap to Gupkar group”.

YET ANOTHER INCIDENT

Meanwhile, people who were reportedly BJP workers also gathered outside the PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Tricolour over the Jammu and Kashmir’s state flag, according to Hindustan Times. According to Scroll, two PDP leaders got embroiled in an argument with the men hoisting the flag, following which the police dispersed the group. The Tricolour was also reportedly removed by the police. According to The Indian Express, police permitted them to hoist the national flag at the iron fence outside the PDP office.

BACKGROUND

The developments come after former CM Mehbooba Mufti, who was recently released from detention, where she had been since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, said that she will not unfurl the Tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir gets its erstwhile state flag again.



Mufti had, on Friday, said:

“Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir’s flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too.”

This remark of her’s sparked protests outside the PDP office in Jammu, as well as attempts at unfurling the Tricolour at the clock tower in Kupwara.