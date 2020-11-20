Night Curfew in Some Gujarat, MP Cities Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, several cities across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are seeing night curfew being imposed in an attempt to curb the spread. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel on Friday, told ANI that curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara between 9 pm and 6 am, starting 20 November. Earlier, it was announced that Ahmedabad will go under “complete curfew” from 20 November night till Monday, 23 November morning. Additional Chief Secretary, forest and environment Rajiv Kumar Gupta, and in charge of the COVID situation in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that after the total curfew lifts on Monday 6 am, the city will remain under the indefinite night curfew from Monday night onward.