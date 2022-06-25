Gujarat Police at Teesta Setalvad's Mumbai Home Hours After Amit Shah Interview

The Gujarat Police arrived at activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad's residence at around 3 pm on Saturday, 25 June, a few hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview that her NGO had issued "baseless" information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"I have read the judgment very carefully. The judgment clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her – I don’t remember the name of the NGO – had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Shah had said in an interview with news agency ANI.