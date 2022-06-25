Gujarat Police at Teesta Setalvad's Mumbai Home Hours After Amit Shah Interview

Shah said in an interview that Setalvad's NGO had issued 'baseless' information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Teesta Setalvad. 

(Photo: Facebook/Teesta Setalvad)

The Gujarat Police arrived at activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad's residence at around 3 pm on Saturday, 25 June, a few hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview that her NGO had issued "baseless" information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"I have read the judgment very carefully. The judgment clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her – I don’t remember the name of the NGO – had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Shah had said in an interview with news agency ANI.

Shah's comments came after the Supreme Court upheld the magistrate's decision to accept the final report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, claiming that the appeal filed by Zakia Jafri was "devoid of merits."
Jafri is the widow of Ehsan Jafri, a Congress MP who was killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre during the riots.

The purpose of the police's visit to Setalvad's residence is, however, unclear at the moment.

'Setalvad Exploited Jafri's Emotions': Amit Shah

Shah also said that Setalvad had "exploited" the emotions of Jafri in connection with the case.

"The Supreme Court said that Zakia Jafri worked on someone else's instructions. The NGO signed affidavits of several victims and they didn't even know. Everyone knows Teesta Setalvad's NGO was doing this. When the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government came to power at that time, it helped the NGO," he said.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

