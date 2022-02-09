Dalit Man’s Wedding Attacked for Wearing Turbans, Gujarat Police Books 28

The Banaskantha police in north Gujarat on Tuesday, 8 February, booked 28 persons of Mota village, including the village sarpanch from the upper caste Rajput community, for attacking a Dalit wedding procession after the accused found members of the procession "wearing traditional headgear or safa.”

The accused villagers had earlier also threatened the family of the groom and forbidden him from riding a horse during the wedding, following which the latter had given in for a "peaceful wedding," Deccan Herald reported.