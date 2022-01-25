MP: Dalit Groom's House Attacked After He Rides Horse to His Wedding; FIR Lodged

Dilip Ahirwar, 27, a resident of Ganiyari village, was getting married on Sunday, 23 January, and was going to worship while sitting on a horse. However, certain members of the village said that as per tradition, grooms from the Dalit society cannot sit on a horse.

The two parties got into an argument over the issue.

After the wedding procession left the village in the evening, some anti-social elements of the village started stoning the home of the Dalit bridegroom, other houses in the vicinity and even vandalised some cars. A strong police contingent reached the spot after the commotion to control the situation.

The Bhim Army was also actively involved in the matter.